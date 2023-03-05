Toews (illness) has been working out and interacting with his teammates, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

There's still not a firm timeline for Toews' return to action, but the fact that he's around the team is a positive sign. The 34-year-old has been dealing with "Long-COVID-19" symptoms related to a previous infection with the virus, which has made it difficult for him to be physically well enough to play. He hasn't been ruled out for the season, though the Blackhawks will not need to rush him back.