Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Back to full health

According to coach Joel Quenneville, Jonathan Toews (upper body) is "totally healthy" and has "been working out just about every day," Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Toews missed the final eight games of the 2017-18 campaign due to an upper-body injury, but his injury was never expected to affect his availability for training camp. The 30-year-old pivot has been extremely consistent over the past three seasons, notching at least 20 goals and 30 assists in each campaign, and will remain a valuable asset in all fantasy formats in 2018-19.