Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Notches 40th assist
Toews produced an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Toews had the secondary helper on Patrick Kane's tally at 18:55 of the second period. The 31-year-old Toews is up to 58 points (18 goals, 40 assists), 169 shots and 48 PIM through 68 games. The star center should be able to top 60 points for the second consecutive year, but it's unlikely he'll match the career-best 81 he had last season.
