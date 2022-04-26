Toews scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Toews set up Erik Gustafsson on the opening tally just 1:44 into the game. A few minutes later, Toews tallied what stood as the game-winning goal. The center has two multi-point efforts in his last four games after posting just four such games through the first six months of the campaign. He's at 12 goals, 37 points, 123 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 69 appearances.