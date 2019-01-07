Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak reaches six games
Toews tallied an empty-net goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
With points in six straight -- a goal and six assists -- Toews is up to 39 points in 44 games. The Blackhawks' captain is known for his toughness and leadership, so even though Chicago has been essentially eliminated from playoff contention, Toews isn't likely to stop working his rear end off.
