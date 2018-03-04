Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scoring outburst paces team to win

Toews scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two assists, one of which came on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Toews has been on a pace that would deliver him the fewest points of his career, other than his rookie campaign. These points snap a five-game point drought, but many owners may have missed this outburst. Toews has been sitting on many benches because of a lack of consistency. We'd like to see a bit more before we recommend him.