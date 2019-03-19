Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes on power play

Toews notched a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Toews' goal came on four shots in the game, giving him 31 goals and 72 points in as many games this season, as well 202 shots. Toews has picked up 21 points with the man advantage, and five of his goals have been game winners. It's been his best year since 2010-2011, when he registered 32 goals and 76 points.