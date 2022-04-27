Lankinen will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lankinen was excellent in his last start Monday against the Flyers, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a desperate Vegas team that will need to win in order to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Steady in win•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: In goal against Flyers•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: No help from his teammates•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting in San Jose•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Makes relief appearance•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Saves 32 in victory•