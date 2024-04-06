Lankinen was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, indicating he will guard the road net Saturday versus the Islanders.
Lankinen surrendered six goals on 41 shots in a 7-4 loss to Colorado last Saturday. In 21 appearances this season, he has a 10-5-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Islanders rank 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.
