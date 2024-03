Lankinen will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Avalanche, according to Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Lankinen has won each of his past four starts, stopping 118 of 124 shots during that span. In 20 appearances this campaign, he has earned a 10-4-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Colorado ranks first in the league this season with 3.70 goals per contest.