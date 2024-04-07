Lankinen allowed a goal on 29 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen put in a good effort, but he didn't get the necessary goal support to win a tight game. He's gone winless over his last three outings despite allowing seven goals over that span. The 28-year-old is at 10-6-0 on the season with 2.93 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 22 appearances. Juuse Saros is likely to start Sunday's road game versus the Devils.