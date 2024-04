Lankinen will patrol the road crease versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Lankinen has been decent as the Predators' No. 2 option in 2023-24, going 10-6-0 while posting a 2.93 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 22 appearances. He'll try to pick up a road win in a favorable matchup with a Chicago team that's gone 16-19-4 at home this season.