Lankinen made 35 saves Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Colorado. He allowed six goals.

The Preds came out hard and fast, and the Avs did not. The squad forced Avs starter Alexandar Georgiev out of the game just 57 seconds into the second, and Lankinen looked incredibly confident . But then the Avs scored the final five goals of the game. Lankinen was solid, but doesn't get a lot of playing time behind Juuse Saros, who dominates the crease. However, he may get another game or two before the end of the season as the team rests Saros for Cup action.