Lankinen made 25 saves in Friday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

The 28-year-old netminder won his first game since March 21 and saw his shutout bid slip away late in the second period on a Philipp Kurashev power-play tally. Lankinen's 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage on the season are solid enough for a backup, and with the Predators locked into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, he could get the start in at least one of the team's final two regular-season games as Nashville tries to get Juuse Saros some rest ahead of the playoffs.