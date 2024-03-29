Lankinen stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Lankinen played the third period, and the two goals the Coyotes scored in that frame went into an empty net. The 28-year-old Lankinen won't end up with the loss from this contest -- he's won his last four decisions. He's at 10-4-0 with a 2.85 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Those rate stats are right in line with what Saros has done, albeit Saros has played significantly more. Still, Lankinen has been a capable backup when called upon, though it's unclear how much he'll play with the Predators trying to keep pace in the playoff race.