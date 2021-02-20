Lankinen turned aside 33 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina's final goal was scored into an empty net. Lankinen didn't have great puck luck in this one and came up with a couple big stops when the game was still close, but the 'Canes offense simply didn't let up. The 25-year-old goalie is still 5-2-1 over his last eight starts, and on the season the rookie has a strong 2.43 GAA and .927 save percentage.