Lankinen made 15 saves in a 4-1 loss Saturday to San Jose.

The Hawks were not good in front of him -- they struggled to find structure and tried to outwork their opponents 1-on-1, rather than working as a team. Lankinen was the victim of those breakdowns. He's trying to make a strong impression for next season, but that's almost an impossibility with his team playing so poorly in front of him. Since the Marc Andre Fleury trade, Lankinen is 3-7-2 in 12 starts and he's allowed four or more goals in seven of those starts.