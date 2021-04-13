Lankinen turned aside 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The two teams traded goals through three periods before Brandon Hagel found a winner 85 seconds into OT. It's the third win in the last four starts for Lankinen, although he gave up at least three goals in three of those outings. On the season, the rookie has a 2.79 GAA and .915 save percentage.