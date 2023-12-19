Entwistle (illness) will be in action versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Entwistle will return following a two-game absence due to his illness. The 24-year-old winger is mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he has managed just 10 shots and one assist. Given his fourth-line role and limited offensive upside, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on Entwistle offering more than low-end fantasy value.