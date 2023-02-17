Entwistle (undisclosed) will not be available Friday against Ottawa, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Entwistle will miss his second straight game Friday and there's been little update on his injury. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday against Toronto.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Out Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Registers assist Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Returning against Avs•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Making progress•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Lands on IR•