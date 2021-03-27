Entwistle was assigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Entwistle made his NHL debut Tuesday against Florida, logging two shots and three hits in 6:03 of ice time. The 2017 third-round pick will likely spend most of the campaign in the minors or on Chicago's taxi squad.
