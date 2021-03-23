Entwistle will be promoted to Chicago's active roster and make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Panthers, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Entwistle is expected to skate on the Blackhawks' fourth line against Florida. The 21-year-old forward has tallied five points in 12 AHL appearances this year.
