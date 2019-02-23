Coach Jeremy Colliton is hopeful that Kruger (foot) will be able to play Sunday against the Stars, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Kruger exited Friday's loss to the Avalanche after blocking a shot with his foot, but it appears as though he's probably just battling soreness. Another update on the Swedish forward's status should surface prior to puck drop Sunday afternoon.

