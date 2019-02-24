Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Ready for Sunday's contest
Kruger (foot) will play in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Originally deemed a game-time decision after injuring his foot while blocking a shot Friday, Kruger will slot back onto the fourth line. He adds a solid defensive presence but doesn't add much in the offensive zone with just nine points in 55 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...