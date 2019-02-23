Kruger injured his foot during Friday's game versus the Avalanche and won't return, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Kruger blocked Tyson Barrie's shot and immediately went to the room. The 28-year-old pivot doesn't have a major fantasy impact with just nine points in 54 games, but he's a lineup fixture on the Blackhawks' fourth line. The Blackhawks now have just 11 healthy forwards, so they'll likely need to make a call to AHL Rockford before Sunday's game versus the Stars.