Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Slow going in March
Kruger had only two assists in 14 games in March.
Kruger has four goals and eight assists in 71 games overall this season, averaging 10:27 per game. He lacks a physical edge, with only 49 hits and 32 blocked shots, and his fourth line deployment makes him unfavorable for fantasy purposes.
