Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Being deployed as PK specialist
Kruger is only averaging 10:38 of total ice time per contest this campaign, but 1:52 of that time can be attributed to his work on Chicago's penalty kill.
Kruger was never expected to produce much offense this season, so although his abilities in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill have made him an invaluable member of the Blackhawks' roster, he has next to no value in most fantasy formats.
