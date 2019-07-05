Marcus Kruger: Headed overseas
Kruger signed a two-year contract with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland on Friday.
Kruger is coming off a 2018-19 campaign with the Blackhawks where he posted 12 points in 74 appearances. Now, after nine seasons in the NHL, the 29-year-old will be spending the next two seasons back closer to home.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Headed to IIHF World Championships•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Slow going in March•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Could play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Suffers foot injury•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Being deployed as PK specialist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...