Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Placed on IR
The Blackhawks placed Kruger (leg) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Kruger's return, but he'll miss Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis at a minimum now that he's on IR. The veteran pivot is primarily deployed as a penalty-killing specialist by Chicago, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups.
