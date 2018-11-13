The Blackhawks placed Kruger (leg) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Kruger's return, but he'll miss Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis at a minimum now that he's on IR. The veteran pivot is primarily deployed as a penalty-killing specialist by Chicago, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups.

