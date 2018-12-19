Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Surfaces on IR
The Blackhawks placed Kruger (concussion) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Kruger sustained a concussion when he took an elbow from Nashville's Ryan Hartman during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Predators. Now that he's on IR, the Swedish pivot will be sidelined for Chicago's next three games at a minimum.
