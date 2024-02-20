Foligno scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added three hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Foligno continues to hold down a top-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit, and he was able to contribute in both of those roles Monday. He got the Blackhawks on the board in the second period and assisted on a Tyler Johnson tally in the third. Foligno has four goals and three assists during his six-game point streak, a surge that has him up to 25 points, 100 shots on net, 118 hits and a minus-9 rating through 49 contests overall.