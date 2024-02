Foligno recorded an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Foligno saw a six-game point streak end Wednesday versus the Flyers, but he got right back at it Friday. The winger set up Tyler Johnson's game-tying tally late in the third period. Foligno has 26 points, 103 shots on net, 134 hits and a minus-12 rating through 51 outings. He'll continue to be an intriguing depth option in fantasy as long as he's on the Blackhawks' top line.