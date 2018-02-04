Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Dishes out two assists in loss

Kane collected a pair of helpers in Saturday's overtime loss to the Flames.

Kane set up the opening goal by Nick Schmaltz before later dishing to Vinnie Hinostroza on a second-period power play. The steady production continues for Kane, who is a point-per-game player through the first 52 games of the season. The 29-year-old is already playing in his 11th NHL season and has managed to hit 20 goals and 30 assists every year. His ridiculous consistency makes him one of the best fantasy players you can own.