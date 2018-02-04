Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Dishes out two assists in loss
Kane collected a pair of helpers in Saturday's overtime loss to the Flames.
Kane set up the opening goal by Nick Schmaltz before later dishing to Vinnie Hinostroza on a second-period power play. The steady production continues for Kane, who is a point-per-game player through the first 52 games of the season. The 29-year-old is already playing in his 11th NHL season and has managed to hit 20 goals and 30 assists every year. His ridiculous consistency makes him one of the best fantasy players you can own.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches milestone with three-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Embarrasses Ottawa's PK with five points•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling into January•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts multi-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nets 300th career goal•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Tallies two goals in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...