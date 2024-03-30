Share Video

Kane (illness) is set to play Saturday versus the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kane missed Thursday's contest against the Hurricanes while battling an illness, though he appears ready to go Saturday against Florida. The 35-year-old winger has four goals and nine points in his last eight matchups and 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season.

