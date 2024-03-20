Kane scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets.

After helping set up two Lucas Raymond tallies in regulation, Kane took matters into his own hands in the extra period, banking a sharp-angle shot off Daniil Tarasov. The 35-year-old winger extended his point streak to five games, and since the All-Star break he's erupted for eight goals and 22 points in 19 contests, including one goal and eight assists with the man advantage.