Kane scored his 20th goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

He spoiled a shutout bid by Charlie Lindgren with a desperation tally just before the final horn. Kane has reached 20 goals in a season for the 16th time, and the 35-year-old proved he still has a lot left in the tank by racking up 44 points in 46 games for the Red Wings after signing with the club in late November.