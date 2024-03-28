Kane (illness) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Bultman adds Kane is sick, which explains his absence. Kane has nine points over his last eight games, so his absence is a big one for a Red Wings team that's been losing ground in the playoff race. Daniel Sprong is expected to be in the lineup in place of Kane. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Panthers.