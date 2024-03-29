Kane (illness) is questionable for Saturday's tilt in Florida, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Kane was a late scratch Thursday versus Carolina because of his illness. The veteran has nine points in his last eight games, giving him 17 goals and 40 points in 41 games. Michael Rasmussen took his spot on the second line Thursday, while Justin Holl moved up from the blue line to play on the fourth line.