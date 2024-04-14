Kane contributed two assists -- including an overtime helper on the power play -- in Saturday's 5-4 OT win over the Maple Leafs.

Kane wrapped around the net and found David Perron to put the Wings up 4-1 with 16.8 seconds to play in the first period. The former settled down after being whistled for two high-sticking penalties, and Kane came through in the clutch with a soft shot that still had enough steam to be redirected by captain Dylan Larkin for the game-winning goal in overtime. Kane is up to 20 goals and 26 assists through 48 games in his debut campaign for the Red Wings. He got off to a late start to the season as he rounded out his recovery from hip surgery, but the Wings are still fighting for their playoff lives with two games to go in the regular season. There's been wide speculation that Kane, a pending unrestricted free agent, will join a new team if Detroit fails to extend its season.