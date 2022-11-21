Kane scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Kane entered Sunday on a 10-game goal drought, which he snapped in the second period. During that stretch, he produced five assists and a minus-8 rating. It's been a rough start to the campaign for the 34-year-old winger -- he has three goals and 11 assists through 18 contests. He's been a point-per-game player in nine of the last 10 campaigns, but with the Blackhawks' lack of a supporting cast and his playmaking-dependent style, he could struggle to reach that mark this year.