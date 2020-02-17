Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Factors into both goals in loss
Kane scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
Kane had a productive weekend with five points in the last two games. The 31-year-old winger now has 27 goals, 74 points and 222 shots through 59 contests overall. The Blackhawks don't have a lot of hope for a playoff spot, but Kane will likely continue to put up fantastic numbers to close out the year.
