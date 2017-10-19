Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Goal drought reaches five games
Kane had an assist, but no goals in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.
It's hard to say a player's in a drought when he's leading his team in scoring, but that's the level Kane's produced in his career. He has an assist in each of his past three contests and leads the Hawks in points with nine, but hasn't hit the net himself since Oct. 7 against Columbus.
