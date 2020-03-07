Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Goal streak at three games

Kane tallied a goal on six shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Kane's tally late in the second period halved the deficit, but the Blackhawks couldn't equalize in the final frame. The American winger has three goals and an assist in his last three contests. He's up to 31 goals, 82 points, 257 shots and a plus-7 rating in 68 games this year.