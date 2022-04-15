Kane had a goal, two assists -- one on the power play -- four shots and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.
Kane was everywhere in this one, helping the Blackhawks end an eight-game losing streak while handing the Sharks their eighth straight defeat. He opened the scoring just 1:18 in, then helped Chicago reestablish a one-goal lead on two different occasions in the second. With six points in his last three games, Kane has raised his season point total to 86 through 70 games.
