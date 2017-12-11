Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nabs pair of assists
Kane collected two helpers in Sunday's win over Arizona.
While he had been held off the scoresheet in his previous four outings, Kane had certainly been getting his chances. The 29-year-old broke through with a strong offensive showing Sunday to help hand Arizona it's fourth straight loss. Kane now has 29 points in 30 games on the season and is reliable as they come in fantasy. It's rare when you see a player like Kane go through a four-game pointless drought, so breathe a sigh of relief and keep getting him in your lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Adds two points in narrow loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Fined for slash•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to seven•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Pots two in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches goal and assist in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snaps mini drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...