Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nabs pair of assists

Kane collected two helpers in Sunday's win over Arizona.

While he had been held off the scoresheet in his previous four outings, Kane had certainly been getting his chances. The 29-year-old broke through with a strong offensive showing Sunday to help hand Arizona it's fourth straight loss. Kane now has 29 points in 30 games on the season and is reliable as they come in fantasy. It's rare when you see a player like Kane go through a four-game pointless drought, so breathe a sigh of relief and keep getting him in your lineup.