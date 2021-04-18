Kane scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings. He also had a plus-3 rating.
Kane broke a scoreless deadlock with 21 seconds left in the opening period, jumping into the play late and one-timing a blast from Jonathan Bernier. Kane also picked up an assist on a Wyatt Kalynuk goal early in the third for his third multi-point effort in the last six games. The 32-year-old Kane moved into sole possession of third place in the NHL scoring race with 56 points.
