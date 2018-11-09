Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches two points in loss
Kane scored a goal and tallied an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Kane scored first for Chicago, which found itself buried in a 4-0 hole early in the second period. He added a secondary assist later in the game but ultimately the Blackhawks would fall short in their bid for a comeback Thursday. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Kane now has 12 goals and 21 points in 15 games this season. He logged a team-high 27:43 of ice time in the loss.
