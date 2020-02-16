Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Racks up three points in win
Kane scored a goal and dished two assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Kane's three-point effort was his third multi-point outing through seven games in February. The 31-year-old winger is up to 26 tallies, 72 points and 219 shots in 58 contests. With his scoring skill, he's got a chance to challenge for the 100-point threshold by the end of the year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Manages assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Gathers assist•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak alive at 12 games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Strikes late to extend streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Joins 1,000-point club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.