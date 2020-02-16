Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Racks up three points in win

Kane scored a goal and dished two assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.

Kane's three-point effort was his third multi-point outing through seven games in February. The 31-year-old winger is up to 26 tallies, 72 points and 219 shots in 58 contests. With his scoring skill, he's got a chance to challenge for the 100-point threshold by the end of the year.