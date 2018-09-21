Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores in loss
Kane scored a goal and logged 17:09 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Red Wings.
Kane scored early in the second period on a pretty play that ivolved both of his new linemates, Nick Schmaltz and Brandon Saad. If the American sniper's line is able to carry that apparent chemistry into the regular season, Kane could bounce back in a major way in 2018-19.
