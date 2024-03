Mrazek stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Blackhawks left Mrazek in the game despite him giving up four goals by the 1:24 mark of the second period. After that, Chicago rallied and pulled off an impressive comeback, giving Mrazek his third win in five outings. The 32-year-old is at 16-26-4 with a 3.11 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 49 appearances. The Blackhawks' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Flames before they get back on the road again.